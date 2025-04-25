Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Emraan Hashmi's movie has disastrous start; to face Kesari 2 and Andaz Apna Apna

Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Ground Zero hit the screens today, April 25, 2025. The action thriller stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role alongside Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, who are cast in crucial roles. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the new release revolves around the story of BSF officer Narendranath Dubey, who leads an operation against terrorists.

Ground Zero is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. As per morning trends, on Day 1, the action thriller has started its journey on a disastrous note. It is expected to open in the range of Rs 1 crore net at the box office. A lot will depend on its hold on Saturday and Sunday in the opening weekend.

Ground Zero witnessed poor pre-sales for the opening day. It sold over 4,000 tickets in the top three national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, in final advance bookings for the first day of its release. While Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's directorial venture has had a disastrous beginning, its box office performance relies heavily on word of mouth in the coming days.

Ground Zero is facing competition with the holdover releases, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh and Jaat. While Kesari 2 is led by Akshay Kumar, Jaat is headlined by Sunny Deol. The Emraan Hashmi starrer has also clashed with the re-release of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's 1994 cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna, which has made its theatrical return after 31 years.

Ground Zero marks Emraan Hashmi's theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. Hashmi was last seen as the main antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 2023 release, Tiger 3.

Ground Zero in cinemas

Ground Zero is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

