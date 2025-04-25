Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 8: Akshay Kumar starrer to witness jump on second Friday; welcomes two entries

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 8: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Wagh has been running in theaters for over a week. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the courtroom drama takes you on the journey of C Sankaran Nair, who uncovers the truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari 2 looks to witness a jump today.

Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari 2 has been performing on an average note at the box office since its release. As per morning trends, on Day 8, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is expected to experience a slight rise in its business on the second Friday. After the Friday jump, Kesari 2 will witness a significant spike on Saturday and Sunday.

The jump comes a day after Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 3.50 crore net at the box office. The legal drama has collected Rs 45.35 crore net business in the first week of its release. It is competing with the holdover release, Jaat, along with two entries, Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna.

Kesari 2 is an adaptation from the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. It features Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill. Regina Cassandra is cast as Sankaran's wife, Parvathy Nair.

Kesari Chapter 2 is Akshay Kumar's second film of 2025 after Sky Force. After the Kesari sequel, Akshay has Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline. It marks Ananya Panday's theatrical comeback after two years. For R Madhavan, Kesari 2 comes a year after his last Bollywood release, Shaitaan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

