Maalik: Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama avoids clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par; gets postponed to THIS date

The upcoming months of 2025 promise the release of Bollywood movies with popular stars. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par will arrive in theaters on June 20. And now, Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama Maalik, which was scheduled for the same date, has been postponed to avoid the clash. It will instead be released on July 11.

Today, April 25, 2025, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared the new release date announcement of his upcoming movie Maalik. It featured a poster of the actor in his gangster avatar. He was seen standing on top of a vehicle with a gun in his hand. He had an intense expression on his face as he stared right at the camera.

The caption of the post read, “Raub, Rutba, aur RAJ hoga Maalik ka, 11 July se. Aa rahe hain #Maalik, 11 July se sirf cinemagharon mein (The power, prestige, and rule will be of Maalik from 11th July. #Maalik is coming from 11th July only in cinemas).”

Maalik is directed by Pulkit. It is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani. The movie is a Tips Films presentation of a Northern Lights Films production. With the postponement of Maalik, it won’t be clashing with Sitaare Zameen Par anymore.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Sitaare Zameen Par will arrive on the big screen on June 20, 2025. It stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Darsheel Safary. The film is directed by RS Prasanna.

A source close to the development shared, “Aamir strongly believes in the content of Sitaare Zameen Par, as it rides on his formula of laughter-emotion-drama. He was looking for a good window and found one with a June 20 release. The entire marketing plan of this social dramedy is locked.”

In a previous interview with Deadline Hollywood, Aamir Khan revealed that Sitaare Zameen Par will be a ‘thematic’ sequel to his 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par. However, he mentioned that it will have new characters and a fresh plot.

