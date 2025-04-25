5 underrated female-led thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5: Priyanka Chopra's 7 Khoon Maaf to Radhika Apte's Mrs Undercover

Among the scores of films that leave the audience spoilt for choice, there are a handful of good movies that go unnoticed. In this article, we handpicked some of these thrillers, led by female stars, which are worth watching multiple times on OTT. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s 7 Khoon Maaf to Radhika Apte’s Mrs. Undercover, there’s something for everyone!

5 captivating movies on OTT led by female actors:

1. 7 Khoon Maaf

Where to watch: Netflix

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 7 Khoon Maaf is inspired by the real-life story of a woman who took many lives for love. The hit film won many accolades at multiple platforms. Led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the 2011 film also stars Vivaan Shah, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and many others.

2. Mulk

Where to watch: Prime Video

After working in the entertainment industry for years, Taapsee Pannu rose to fame with the social drama film, Mulk. The 2018 thriller, directed by Anubhav Sinha, shows a family’s struggle to regain their honor after a member gets involved in terrorism. The movie also features the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

3. Missing

Where to watch: Prime Video

Most of us would be aware of this underdog, but it’s worth watching. Missing is a psychological thriller film narrating the tale of a couple whose little daughter vanishes from their resort room overnight. The 2018 Mukul Abhyankar movie features Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, and Annu Kapoor.

4. Kaafir

Where to watch: Zee5

Kaafir originally released as a TV series, directed by Sonam Nair. The 2019 show tells the tale of a woman from POK who is held prisoner under the suspicion of being a militant after she ends up coming to the Indian side of the LOC. The web series Kaafir, starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina, has been turned into a film and was recently released on the popular streaming platform. It is inspired by the true story of Shehnaz Parveen.

5. Mrs. Undercover

Where to watch: Zee5

Lastly, in this list, we have Radhika Apte’s Mrs. Undercover. In the Anushree Mehta film, the actress plays the role of a special undercover agent who disguises herself as a typical Indian housewife. Years later, she is asked to return to her job to solve a thrilling case.

