Marco actor Unni Mukundan shows support for Mohanlal’s Thudarum at FDFS; Telugu version struggles with limited screenings

Mohanlal and Shobana's much-awaited Malayalam film Thudarum has finally hit the big screens today, April 25. Excited fans filled theaters for the first day, first show. Amid the buzz, a surprise guest caught everyone’s attention and he was none other than Marco actor Unni Mukundan, who arrived to show his support for the film.

A photo of the Malayalam star is circulating on social media, showing him posing for a selfie with his fans at the multiplex. Holding a beverage in his hand, the actor was seen clicking pictures with the audience before attending the first day, first show of Mohanlal's Thudarum.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version of Thudarum is struggling due to minimal promotions and a lack of buzz. While the Malayalam version has gained attention, the Telugu release is largely going unnoticed. Only one show is scheduled in Hyderabad, disappointing fans who were eager to see the film.

This limited screening has raised concerns about the distributor's efforts to engage the Telugu audience. Many are questioning whether the film will receive more showings or if its potential in Telugu markets will be fully realized. Without a stronger promotion, the film seems to be missing the excitement it generated in Malayalam.

Thudarum is a 2025 Malayalam crime drama directed by Tharun Moorthy, who collaborated with K. R. Sunil on the screenplay. The movie features Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles, with Farhaan Faasil, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Krishna Prabha, and Aravind in supporting roles.

Produced by M. Renjith through Rejaputhra Visual Media, the film's original soundtrack is composed by Jakes Bejoy. While the screenings of the film have just started, it is yet to be seen how the movie turns out at the box office despite minimal promotions.

