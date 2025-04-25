Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham was 'guiding light' for Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2, reveals director Karan Singh Tyagi

Kesari Chapter 2 is maintaining a steady run at the box office. In a new interview, the film's director, Karan Singh Tyagi, revealed that Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham served as an inspiration during the filmmaking process. Tyagi regarded the final 20 minutes of Sardar Udham as one of the most powerful cinematic moments he had ever seen, calling it a guiding light for his creative process.

Advertisement

In a conversation with News18, Kesari 2 director Karan Singh Tyagi expressed his deep admiration for Sardar Udham, describing it as a significant influence on his own work.

He mentioned that he had watched all films portraying the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, including Gandhi, which he noted captured the tragedy with intense detail and emotional depth. He also shared his appreciation for Shoojit Sircar and his body of work.

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal received a special mention in the credits of Kesari Chapter 2 for his contribution as the film's narrator. However, director Karan Singh Tyagi clarified that the decision to bring him on board wasn't influenced by his role in Sardar Udham.

In an interaction, Tyagi explained that Vicky provided the voiceover at the beginning of the film, helping to set the tone for the narrative. He added that while the Sardar Udham connection was a bonus, the real reason for choosing Vicky was his remarkable talent and the depth his voice brings.

Advertisement

Tyagi expressed his admiration for the actor, noting that Vicky's involvement added weight and seriousness to the film's opening.

Kesari Chapter 2 is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, authored by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The movie focuses on the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the subsequent revolution it sparked.

In the film, Akshay Kumar portrays C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who took a stand against the British Empire. Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill, while R. Madhavan portrays Neville McKinley. Simon Paisley Day takes on the role of General Reginald Dyer.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh Birthday: Did you know singer’s debut song was for Hindi version of famous Hollywood musical movie?