Box Office: As Retro gears up for theatrical release, here's analyzing Suriya’s last 5 movies

Suriya is one of the most popular names currently in Kollywood and will be next seen in the upcoming romantic action film Retro, releasing on May 1, 2025. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and stars Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Jayaram, and several others supporting the film.

As for the actor Suriya, he is currently facing a dry spell at the box office due to the consecutive failure of his last few theatrical releases, not including his direct-to-digital releases. As Retro gears up for its release, let’s revisit Suriya's previous five theatrical releases.

1. Kanguva

Kanguva was the most recent release of Suriya, a fantasy action film released in 2024. The film also starred Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the lead. Due to its content and massive budget of nearly Rs 350 crore, it was one of the most hyped movies of Suriya. Unfortunately, the film proved to be a heavy loss-making venture, with a worldwide gross of Rs 96.25 crore at the box office.

2. Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Etharkkum Thunindhavan was an action thriller film as well as the first theatrical release of Suriya post-pandemic. This Suriya starrer also featured Vinay Rai, Priyanka Mohan, and Sathyaraj among the leading cast and was directed by Pandiraj. Unlike the expectations, it grossed Rs 63 crore worldwide upon receiving mixed reviews from the critics.

3. Kaappaan

Kaapaan was Suriya's last theatrical release in the pre-pandemic phase, featuring him in a full-fledged lead role. It was directed by K.V. Anand and starred Mohanlal, Arya, Boman Irani, and several others in the film’s star cast. This action-thriller also proved to be a failure, grossing just Rs 94.50 crore worldwide.

4. NGK

The political action thriller NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, was released in 2019. It featured Suriya as the lead actor alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Unfortunately, NGK continued the dry phase for Suriya and grossed only Rs 87.25 crore worldwide, proving to be a flop.

5. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam was a crime comedy film released in 2018. The film was directed by Vighnesh Shivan and led by a massive cast of Suriya, Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh, and others. Unfortunately, this film also became a box office flop and collected only Rs 90.20 crore worldwide.

