BTS’ V named Most Handsome Korean Actor of 2025 despite 9-year break since Hwarang; fans now have a request

BTS’ V, also known by his real name Kim Taehyung, has once again proven his global influence, not only as a K-pop icon but also as a visual standout in the Korean entertainment industry. On April 22, 2025, ELLE Hong Kong spotlighted the results of a global poll initially launched by an American media outlet, which asked fans to vote for the most handsome Korean actor of the year. The poll, shared widely across Instagram, quickly went viral as fans from all over the world cast their votes and celebrated their favorites.

Among the names featured in the post were many of Korea’s most recognized and beloved male stars, including Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Ji Chang Wook, Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Min Ho, Park Bo Gum, Hyun Bin, and Lee Joon Gi. However, the inclusion of BTS’ V particularly drew attention, especially given his limited presence in the acting world compared to the others.

Though V is widely known for his immense popularity as a member of the global sensation BTS, his venture into acting is still relatively rare. His only official acting credit to date is his role as Suk Han Sung in the 2016 historical youth drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where he appeared alongside actors like Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik. Despite his limited screen time, V’s gentle yet spirited portrayal left a strong impression on both critics and fans, sparking conversations about his potential as an actor.

Over the years, fans have repeatedly expressed their desire to see V take on more acting roles, often trending hashtags or fan-casting him in various genres, from historical dramas to modern romance and psychological thrillers. However, V has remained largely silent about returning to the acting scene, instead choosing to focus on his music, artistry, and solo projects under BTS.

His inclusion in the 2025 list of most handsome Korean actors has reignited those hopes, with many fans taking to social media to not only celebrate his visuals but also revisit clips of his performance in Hwarang. Several fans praised his natural screen presence and emotional range, urging production teams and casting directors to consider him for future roles. Others pointed out that despite not actively pursuing acting, V’s impact in a single drama nearly a decade ago still lingers in the minds of fans, evidence of his lasting potential on screen.

