Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji team member dies after getting swept away by river; cops find body after 2 days

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

During the filming of Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, a tragic incident unfolded. A 26-year-old dancer, who was part of the choreography team, was found dead on the morning of April 25, 2025, after having gone missing two days earlier in Satara. The shooting of the film has been halted as well.

According to a report in PTI, the dancer who was found dead has been identified as Saurabh Sharma. His body was found on Thursday morning (April 24). The incident took place 2 days before at Sangam Mahuli, a village situated at the confluence of the Krishna and Venna rivers in Satara district. Riteish’s film Raja Shivaji movie was being filmed there.

During the shooting colored powders were thrown and Saurabh and some more team members went to the Krishna River to wash their hands. Saurabh then went deep into the river to swim but was tragically swept away by the strong water currents. Immediately, authorities were notified and rescue teams came and launched an extensive search operation.

However, due to darkness, the search operation was paused that day. Next morning, it was resumed again, however, despite much effort, the dancer couldn’t be traced. On Thursday morning, his body was found in the Krishna River by police and rescue teams at around 7:30 am. An accidental death case has been filed with the Satara police, and investigations are ongoing.

Following the devastating incident, the filming of Raja Shivaji was halted.

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh's production house Mumbai Film Company also issued a statement about the tragic drowning of Saurabh Sharma. Though they have’t reacted to the latest development of his death, the post mentioned that Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Remo D'Souza, and the more team members rushed to the riverbank as soon as they got the news.

Local swimmers were immediately called for help and even a drone search was carried out. Satara District Collector was also contacted to expedite the operation.

Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji, a bilingual Marathi and Hindi film, revolves around the life of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also stars in the lead role, the film features Bhagyashree in a significant role.

