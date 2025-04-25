Thudarum: How a single photo turned into the making of Mohanlal and Shobana’s Malayalam film

Mohanlal and Shobana reunited after 15 years for the film Thudarum. The Tharun Moorthy directorial finally made its way to the big screen on April 25. While the charm of the iconic on-screen couple has created quite the buzz about the film, it is even interesting to know about the real inspiration behind the film.

Well, the filmmaker, during a recent interview with On Manorama, recalled how a photograph clicked by the eminent KR Sunil, seen inside a bus, sowed the first-ever seeds in his mind for a film like Thudarum.

Tharun revealed details about this particular photo, which captured the reflection of two men standing outside the police station.

Interestingly, audiences can see a similar reimagination of the photo in the first scene of Thudarum’s trailer, where Mohanlal has a hilarious encounter with Maniyanpilla Raju near a wall.

Coming back to the film, its first day first show has received some amazing responses already, with fans leaving their reviews on social media. The situational humor, dramatic expressions, dialogue, and simply the screen presence of the actors seem to have done complete justice to Thudarum.

The film serves as a perfect dose of entertainment mixed with emotions, which for many has been a rare watch amid the abundance of massy entertainers and larger-than-life portrayals.

Besides Mohanlal and Shobana, Thudarum also stars Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Prabha, Prakash Varma, and Aravind.

Backed by Mohanlal’s own Aashirvad Cinemas jointly with Rejaputhra Visual Media, the musical score of the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

The film’s pre-sales booking and opening box office collection have already marked a steady upward rise across the different audience belts.

