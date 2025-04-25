Where have you seen Resident Playbook's Go Yoon Jung before? Learn about actress' career in Moving, Alchemy of Souls, and more

Resident Playbook is currently a fan favorite, capturing the attention of viewers even before its release. The Netflix series has garnered interest, thanks to its compelling storyline, chaotic medical scenarios, and the daily struggles faced by four young doctors at Yulje Medical Center. Among these four residents in obstetrics and gynecology, one face stands out—Go Yoon Jung, who portrays Oh Yi Young. But here’s the big question: where have you seen her before? If you're scratching your head, don’t worry—we've got you covered.

At 29 years old, Go Yoon Jung isn’t just turning heads with her performance in Resident Playbook. She’s an established actress, known for her iconic roles in hit series like Moving, Alchemy of Souls, Law School, Death's Game and more. So, without further ado, let’s dive into Go Yoon Jung’s impressive body of work and highlight the must-watch series featuring this talented actress.

1. Moving (2023)

Go Yoon Jung shines in Moving. The show follows a group of people with superhuman abilities, and Go Yoon Jung plays a key role in this thrilling series. Moving has become one of the most popular superhero dramas, receiving praise for its strong storyline and stunning cinematography.

2. Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023)

In Alchemy of Souls, Go Yoon Jung plays a pivotal role. Set in the fictional land of Daeho, the series explores themes of love, fate, and magic as young mages grapple with a powerful curse.

3. Sweet Home (2021)

In the apocalyptic thriller Sweet Home, Go Yoon Jung plays a key role in a world where humans are turning into monsters. The series follows survivors trying to escape a terrifying transformation. Go Yoon Jung’s performance stands out in this intense, action-packed drama.

4. Death’s Game (2023-2024)

Death’s Game is one of Go Yoon Jung’s more recent projects, where she stars in a mystery-thriller about a man who, after attempting suicide, meets Death and embarks on a life-changing journey.

Go Yoon Jung has also impressed audiences with her diverse roles in Law School (2021), where she plays a key role in a gripping legal drama set at Hankuk University. In He Is Psychometric (2019), she complements the supernatural thriller, adding emotional depth to the story.

Speaking of the cast of Resident Playbook, apart from Go Yoon Jung as Oh Yi Young, the other residents are played by Shin Si A (from The Witch Part 2) as Pyo Nam Kyung, Kang You Seok (from When Life Gives You Tangerines) as Um Jae Il, Han Ye Ji as Kim Sa Bi, and Jung Jun Won (from Escape, Believer 2) as Ku Do Won. The 12-episode drama is still ongoing on Netflix.

