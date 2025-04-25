Kesari 2: Masaba Gupta reveals mom Neena Gupta’s reaction to her dance number Khumaari; reveals manifesting it after watching THIS actress

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2 hit the theaters recently and received positive reviews from fans and critics. The gripping storyline and amazing performances kept the audience hooked. The film also featured a small dance number, Khumaari, performed by Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta when Amit Sial’s character was trying to convince lawyer Neville McKinley (R Madhavan) to take up a case against C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar).

Now, reflecting on the same, Masaba revealed how her mom reacted to her dance number. She also added that she manifested it after watching Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In an interview with SCREEN, Masaba shared her mother Neena Gupta’s reaction and said, “My mother was actually very shocked because she was like, when did you do this, and how did you do this, and what’s happening. But, she was very happy because she always thought that I would dance.”

She added that stepping into this creative space had always been a dream. Masaba also revealed that she bagged the dance number before her pregnancy, and now, witnessing it unfold after such a transformative journey feels deeply rewarding.

She further shared that she had no hesitation about the song being perceived as an ‘item number’. She already had insight into the storyline, and director Karan Singh Tyagi had walked her through the narrative, which she found to be a powerful and compelling courtroom drama, far from anything superficial.

Masaba Gupta shared that she felt the tone was already grounded in substance. According to her, any performance that dates back to a historical or period context carries more weight and depth. Though she has no hesitation about item songs, she added that the song should be meaningful and should also have a purpose.

Masaba further added, “I was very impressed with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise), and I’ve always wanted to do something like that. In fact, when I saw that song, I manifested this number in my head because I wanted to do what Samantha did, and I wanted the impact to be similar.”

According to her, the Kesari 2 song Khumaari had a very strong message and is much more than just another item song.

Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, continues to gain momentum at the box office, showing steady and promising growth.

