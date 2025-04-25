Is Park Ji Hoon enlisting soon? Weak Hero Class 2 actor says he’s been a 'military geek' since childhood

With Weak Hero Class 2 premiering today on Netflix (April 25), lead actor Park Ji Hoon is back in the spotlight, not only for his intense transformation in the gritty youth action drama but also for his unexpected confession about future plans that have left fans concerned. The new season consists of eight episodes and continues to follow the journey of a troubled student confronting violence and survival in school and beyond.

Advertisement

In the days leading up to the premiere, Park Ji Hoon had been busy promoting the drama through press events and talk show appearances alongside fellow cast members. Among the most talked-about stops on the promotional tour was his guest appearance on Netflix’s variety show Try Choo-ry!, which aired on April 23.

During the episode, the cast members participated in a segment at a shooting range. While handling air rifles, Park Ji Hoon surprised the hosts and viewers with a candid revelation about his long-standing fascination with the military. “I want to enlist in the Marine Reconnaissance Unit,” he admitted with a smile. “I’ve been a military geek since I was a kid. I collect gas guns too. I only play shooting games.”

The Marine Reconnaissance Unit is known for being one of the most elite and physically demanding branches in South Korea's military, which makes Ji Hoon’s aspiration both impressive and surprising to many. The moment immediately went viral on social media, with fans flooding social media with mixed emotions. While some admired his dedication and ambition, many expressed sadness and concern at the thought of the beloved star leaving for mandatory military service.

Advertisement

At just 25 years old, Park Ji Hoon is now eligible to fulfill his mandatory service, which typically lasts 18 to 21 months, depending on the unit. Given his growing momentum in both acting and music, fans are understandably reluctant to see him take a long break from his career. Having gained widespread popularity through Wanna One, Ji Hoon successfully transitioned into acting with strong performances in series like At a Distance, Spring is Green, and Weak Hero Class 1. His talent and versatility have helped him build a solid reputation as a rising actor.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the multi-talented star has spoken about his admiration for the military. In a 2023 interview with Sports Chosun, Park Ji Hoon referred to himself as a “military geek,” noting that he has always been intrigued by tactical units and military life. This repeated mention of enlistment has fueled fan speculation that he may be considering enlisting sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

For now, fans are focusing their attention on Weak Hero Class 2, where Park Ji Hoon has reprised his role as Yeon Si Eun. The series promises more emotionally charged storylines, intense action sequences, and themes of loyalty, pain, and growth. But as excitement builds to enjoy the drama’s second season, so does the bittersweet feeling among fans, who are now left wondering how much longer they’ll get to see Park Ji Hoon on screen before he answers the nation’s call to serve.

ALSO READ: Weak Hero Class 2: Park Ji Hoon protects Choi Min Young from bullies; watch new teaser ahead of premiere