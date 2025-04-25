Ajith Kumar shows his softer side as he celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with Shalini; WATCH their adorable moments

Ajith Kumar and Shalini remain one of the most admired couples in the South film industry. Shalini, who gracefully stepped away from her career at its peak after marriage, has since stayed closely by Ajith’s side. On April 24, the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, embracing love in its simplest and most beautiful form.

Shalini took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of their anniversary celebration. While many expected a grand gesture, the video showed Ajith and Shalini peacefully sitting in a room, cutting a cake together. They fed each other a slice, and the Good Bad Ugly actor even asked, "Is it nice?" after giving her a bite.

This gentle side of the Tamil star won hearts online. Moreover, the celebration was low-key, perfectly reflecting the couple’s simplicity.

Take a look at the video below:

Soon after Shalini made the post, her fans took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Happy Anniversary. Love you sir," while another commented, "I still remember the day you both got married :) i was only 12yrs old. Happy anniversary."

Ajith Kumar and Shalini’s love story began during the filming of Amarkalam in 1999. Ajith once revealed it was love at first sight for him, as he was in awe of Shalini’s beauty and grace. While shooting a scene, he accidentally injured her wrist without realizing it.

When he saw the blood, he quickly took charge and ensured she received care. Their bond grew stronger, and they began dating. A year later, in 2000, they got married. Just days before their wedding, Shalini’s film Alai Payuthey became a major hit. After marriage, she gracefully stepped away from acting.

Coming to Ajith’s work front, he was last seen in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, co-starring Trisha Krishnan and others. Currently, he is focusing on his racing career and aims to win more championships, having already secured three victories in the 24H racing series.

