Box Office Buzz: Will HIT 3 become Nani’s third Rs 100 crore grosser after Dasara and Eega?

Telugu star Naveen Babu Ganta, popular known with his screen name Nani, has carved a remarkable path in his career, transitioning from romantic and family dramas to action-packed content in recent times. After the massive success of Saripodha Sanivaram, recently, the focus now shifts to whether his latest film, HIT 3: The Third Case, will score a blockbuster and becoming his third Rs 100 crore grosser.

Back then, when Nani was still budding, an SS Rajamouli film, Eega, helped him score the first big blockbuster, and surprisingly, the film touched the Rs 107 crore gross mark effortlessly. Years later, it was followed by Dasara, a mass actioner, which collected Rs 121 crore in its final closing at the worldwide box office. Nani’s action-packed performances and impressive box office track record have set high expectations for his HIT 3 now. Earlier, his other action film Saripodha Sanivaram was expected to join the 100 crore club but the film missed it, and now all eyes locked to HIT 3, to see if the feat will happen.

HIT 3: The Third Case, the third entry in the HIT Universe, is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar, an SP in the Homicide Investigation Team sent to investigate a horrific case involving a bunch of serial killers in Jammu and Kashmir. There are high hopes for the movie because of its action-packed plot and its captivating performance, and for the same reason, the trailer for HIT 3 has already had over 25 million views.

The enthusiasm is being increased by Srinidhi Shetty, who is making her Telugu debut. After getting popular for her role as Rocky Bhai's ladylove in KGF Chapter 1 and 2, she brings her own fan base to the film, which increases its chances even more. With a strong plot, a strong supporting cast, and Nani's established track record, it looks likely that HIT 3 could be his third Rs 100 crore hit after Dasara and Eega.

Will Nani’s streak continue, or will the film fall short of expectations? The answer lies just around the corner, and all eyes are now on this thrilling ride, hitting cinema halls on May 1st.

