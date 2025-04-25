‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Choi Dae Hoon says Bu Sang Gil reminded him of his late father: ‘Way he speaks…’

Choi Dae Hoon, who played the role of Bu Sang Gil in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines, recently opened up on his on-screen character's similarly with his real-life father. The actor played a hated husband in the first part of the show, and won hearts as a caring father in the second. On April 23, he appeared as a guest on the popular tvN talk show You Quiz on the Block and talked about the role that brought him back to the limelight.

The When Life Gives You Tangerines star shared that his father's outfit choice and speech patterns were very similar to Bu Sang Gil. Choi Dae Hoon said, “There’s a part of my father in Bu Sang Gil. The outfit in the bike scene was actually the same as what my father used to wear." The outfit in question was a red button-down shirt, which he wore for a brief scene. He revealed being stunned on seeing the shirt as it was similar to one that his father used to wear when he was alive.

He also revealed his sisters' heartfelt reaction on seeing him in a shirt that they thought was their father's. "My sisters are all in the U.S., and they called me crying after watching the drama. They said to me, Hey, you brought that red shirt (on the set) right?," the actor said. He then told them that the costume team coincidentally provided him with a similar shirt like his late dad. He told them, "I was shocked when I received the costume. It was so similar, I stared at it for a long time before putting it on.”

He also mentioned his father having a big build, measuring 178 cm (5' 10") and weighing 100 kgs (220 lbs), and as Choi Dae Hoon portrayed the later stage of Bu Sang Gil with a belly pooch, old-age makeup and costume, he felt like he was momentarily seeing his dad in the mirror. According to the actor, looking like his father helped him get into character and allowed him to channel his emotions better, delivering a heartfelt performance.

