Weak Hero Class 2: Where have you seen bully Sungjae before? Know Lee Jun Young's negative roles in D.P., Mask Girl and more

Idol-turned-actor Lee Jun Young is currently one of the most talked-about South Korean stars due to his impressive portrayal of Melo Movie and When Life Gives You Tangerines' failed lovers. He won over the viewers with his heartfelt portrayal of the romantic and tragic characters. Lee Jun Young will be showcasing his versatility by playing a ruthless bully in his next project, Weak Hero Class 2. Ahead of its release, here's a lookback at times when he aced negative roles.

Lee Jun Young, who plays Weak Hero Class 2's Geum Sung Jae, was seen in similar antagonist roles in numerous series. One of his most memorable on-screen characters was Netflix's D.P.'s Jung Hyun Min, a deserter in the South Korean military. The series centers around Corporal Han Ho Yul (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Private An Jun Ho (Jung Hae In), members of the D.P. unit, who are responsible for capturing deserters. Lee Jun Young also took on the red-flag character, Choi Boo Yong in Netflix's Mask Girl.

Choi Boo Yong is a retired idol who becomes involved in a series of events that lead to Kim Chun Ae's (Han Jae Yi) drastic transformation. He leads the innocent high school on and then shatters her heart into pieces, as she overhears him saying that she was just like any other girl for him. She then decides to go under the knife to change her appearance and look prettier. Lee Jun Young's other notable negative role includes Han Soo Gang of the 2023 film Brave Citizen.

Han Soo Gang is a high school bully described as a "crazy dog". He is characterized by relentless and merciless bullying of his classmates, often engaging in bloody acts of violence and cruelty for his own amusement. The actor's portrayal of Han Soo Gang earned him critical acclaim and accolades including the Best Acting Performance Award from the 2023 Asia Artist Award. Lee Jun Young will be seen taking on a similar school bully role, fighting Park Ji Hoon's Yeon Si Eun in Weak Hero Class 2.

Besides the above-mentioned dramas, Lee Jun Young also played a grey character in The Impossible Heir. He starred as Kang In Ha, a complex character, driven by a desire for recognition and acceptance, who harbors a blend of good and evil within him.

