Thudarum Box Office Prediction Day 1: Mohanlal’s crime drama set for strong opening in Kerala

It looks like superstar Mohanlal is ready to set the box office meters running again in Kerala, and this time, it’s not with a mass entertainer like Empuraan but a crime drama that’s quietly caught the attention of movie lovers. Directed by Tharun Moorthy and backed by producer M. Renjith, this Friday's release, Thudarum, offers a very different shade of the superstar, and that might be the major reason for a strong opening on Day 1 as well.

After the storm that L2: Empuraan created earlier this year, it’s natural that expectations are high. That film, riding on the success of Lucifer, stormed through Kerala with a Rs 14 crore opening day and eventually raked in around Rs 265 crore worldwide, with over Rs 86 crore from Kerala alone. Now, with Thudarum, Mohanlal might not be chasing numbers, but he’s still heading for a solid first day.

Advance bookings for Thudarum already tell a promising story. Rs 2.33 crore in Kerala alone, second only to L2: Empuraan and the Day 1 prediction is sitting in the Rs 3.5 to 4 crore range. For a slow-burn drama with no franchise baggage and minimal marketing blitz, that's a major win.

The trailer played a big role in building this buzz. It revealed just enough to keep viewers hooked without spoiling the film’s mystery. With a plot revolving around Shanmugham, a taxi driver emotionally attached to his black Ambassador car, the film promises mystery, nostalgia, and something deeply personal. The Mohanlal-Shobana pairing, too, is getting huge nostalgic love from fans. With shows today already drawing positive reviews from early audiences, Thudarum might be that unexpected hit that just grows with every show.

Forget the flashy fanfare but this one’s walking into the theaters with substance and soul. And from the looks of it, Kerala is more than ready to take that ride.

