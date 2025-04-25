Paresh Rawal reveals what Welcome co-star Nana Patekar did after serving food to a producer and we bet you didn’t see it coming

Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal are two of the most versatile actors in the industry who have given some of the fantastic films that are still in our hearts. The duo has also shared screen in films like Welcome, Welcome Back, Aanch, and others. Now, Paresh opened up on an incident about Nana where he made a producer wash dishes after serving him mutton.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Lallantop, Paresh Rawal shared that there was a producer, whose name he didn't reveal, and added that he was invited to Nana Patekar's house one day. He ate the mutton at the actor's house.

The Hera Pheri actor added, "After the meal, Nana said – 'You ate, right? Now go and wash the dishes.' That is Nana Patekar- baap hai. Wo alag hi hai. Wo mitti alag hai yaar." (He's a legend. He's built differently and made from a different mold.)

Nana's Welcome co-star further revealed that he charged Rs 1 crore for a role, which grabbed headlines. He said, "Nana Patekar is like that! He was the first character actor to demand one crore for a role. Even lead actors didn't ask for that much back then, but Nana asked for it – and got it."

On the work front, Nana Patekar was last seen in Vanvaas, co-starring Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma. It hit the theaters on December 20, 2024, and is now available for streaming on Zee5 from March 1, 2025.

Advertisement

The story revolves around an aging widower, portrayed by Nana Patekar, who is still mourning the loss of his wife when he is diagnosed with dementia. His decision to donate his home sparks betrayal, as his children plan to leave him behind in Varanasi.

Fate leads him to an unexpected bond with a stranger and crooked, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who decides to reunite him with his family.

It is directed by Anil Sharma and also stars Simrat Kaur, Kushboo Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav in important roles. The screenplay was crafted by Anil Sharma, Sunil Sirvaiya, and Amjad Ali.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday is true fan of Welcome's Nana Patekar aka Uday Shetty and her latest Instagram drop is proof