Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 16: Sunny Deol's film maintains low hold amid arrival of Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 16: Jaat, which was released on April 10, 2025, is slowly coming to the end of its theatrical run. Led by Sunny Deol, the mass action entertainer has been running in theaters for more than two weeks. Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Jaat has maintained a low hold amid the arrival of Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, Jaat received positive to mixed word of mouth from the audience. As per morning trends, the Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer will remain calm on the third Friday while maintaining a low hold at the box office.

Jaat, which is helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, collected Rs 77.45 crore net business in the last 15 days of its theatrical run. It should cross the Rs 80 crore mark in the third weekend.

This is to note that Jaat is not just competing with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, but it has two more contenders in the box office race this month. The Sunny Deol-led film will also run parallel to Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release starting today.

Jaat marks the theatrical comeback of Sunny Deol after two years. Deol was previously seen in the 2023 theatrical release, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which turned out to be an all-time blockbuster during its run. Randeep Hooda was previously seen in his 2024 movie, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which emerged as an average grosser.

Jaat stars Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh. Hooda is cast as the main antagonist, Ranatunga, a laborer-turned-criminal. The film also features actors like Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan in key roles.

