Gangnam Style by PSY continues global popularity; gets listed among YouTube's most iconic moments in two decades

Gangnam Style by PSY maintains global popularity, now listed among YouTube's most iconic moments in 20 years. Check out the list.
PSY's Gangnam Style has earned its place in YouTube's history, making it a standout milestone as the platform recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. YouTube has listed 18 iconic moments over the last two decades that are practically unforgettable, as per a New York Times article.
Released in July 2012, PSY's Gangnam Style quickly became a global sensation, breaking records for viewership. By the end of that year, it became the first video to exceed 1 billion views, something no one had anticipated. The song's infectious beat and the now-iconic horse-riding dance move captured the attention of people worldwide.
In an interview, PSY admitted that even he couldn't fully grasp why Gangnam Style resonated so strongly, stating that while all of his other music followed the same formula.
PSY's Gangnam Style is a prime example of how the power of social media can propel content to global fame. Featured in YouTube's list of 18 key moments, it highlights the transformative impact of platforms like YouTube on the entertainment landscape. Here are those 18 iconic moments.
Key Moments in YouTube's History:
- YouTube Begins – The first video released was Me at the Zoo
- Lazy Sunday – The viral video that helped popularize YouTube's early days.
- Google Buys YouTube – Google's acquisition of YouTube in 2006.
- Bieber Fever – Justin Bieber's rise to fame.
- Is This Real Life? – The viral 'David After Dentist' video.
- A.S.M.R. – The rise of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos.
- Friday – Rebecca Black's viral hit and its impact on YouTube culture.
- 'Kony 2012' – The viral campaign video for the Invisible Children organization.
- 'Gangnam Style' Hits a Billion – PSY's historic music video, the first to surpass 1 billion views.
- Tiny Desk Redemption – The rise of NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts on YouTube.
- Unboxing – The boom of unboxing and product review videos on YouTube.
- 'Baby Shark' (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo) – The children's song that became a global sensation.
- 'Despacito' Unseats 'Gangnam Style' – Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" overtakes Gangnam Style as the most-viewed video.
- Testing Free Speech – Key moments where YouTube's role in free speech and content moderation came into focus.
- 'I'm Not a Cat' – The viral Zoom meeting moment when a lawyer accidentally appeared as a cat filter.
- MrBeast Does 'Squid Game' – MrBeast's adaptation of Squid Game that garnered massive views.
- Please Watch This Podcast – The rise of podcasts and creators using YouTube as a platform for long-form content.
- Conan Melts Down on 'Hot Ones' – Conan O'Brien's humorous appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, known for its viral moments.
