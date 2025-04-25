POLL RESULT: Fans have finally decided which Rani Mukerji movie they enjoy watching the most

Rani Mukerji has an extensive film career that boasts several commendable movies, some of which have made their way to streaming platforms. A couple of days ago, Pinkvilla conducted a poll and requested fans to vote for their favorite movie, led by the talented actress. We have finally got hold of the result, and you won’t be surprised to know that a majority of people think Mardaani is the best. Check it out!

In the trending poll, fans were given five options to choose from, namely Mardaani, Hichki, Talaash, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Among them, 39% of people voted for Rani Mukerji’s action-thriller film, Mardaani, as their favorite. For the unknown, the actress plays the role of policewoman Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is determined to solve the case of human trafficking in the country.

Produced by her husband, Aditya Chopra, the movie went on to become a massive hit, after which the team came up with a sequel, Mardaani 2, in 2019. Since the second installment was also a hit, Mardaani 3 was later announced. According to the latest reports, Rani has started shooting for the third part of the franchise in which she will be reprising her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Last year in December, on the release anniversary of Mardaani 2, the makers officially announced the third part of the film with a poster. In the caption, they wrote, “The wait is over! #RaniMukerji is back as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. In cinemas 2026.” Reports suggested that the film will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala under the YRF banner.

Coming back to the poll, Rani’s 2018 comedy drama film, Hichki, bagged the second spot with 26% of people voting for it. In the third place, we have Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, which also stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, and others. Her 2023 legal drama film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, stood fourth in this poll while the heist comedy film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, came last.

