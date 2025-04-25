Our Unwritten Seoul teaser: Park Bo Young's twin characters switch identities to save each other; watch

Upcoming romance series Our Unwritten Seoul (formerly titled UNknown SEOUL) is set to be released next month. Ahead of that, the drama producers unveiled a teaser on April 25, giving us a glimpse of the twins Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae, played by Park Bo Young. The teaser features their struggles and changes in relationship dynamics as they grow up, and also hints at why they decided to live each other's lives by switching identities.

Advertisement

The coming-of-age drama, starring Park Bo Young and GOT7's Park Jinyoung, focuses on twins of opposite personalities, Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae.

In the recently released teaser of Our Unwritten Seoul, the elder twin Yoo Mi Rae's life is seen to be completely different from what others consider it to be. She is seen having a mental breakdown due to her work life or other issues. She is perceived as the ideal daughter by the residents of her locality due to excelling in academics and later landing a well-paying job in a renowned company.

However, she has her own share of troubles, and her life seems far from perfect. To find out how she deals with her issues, catch the premiere of the 12-episode Saturday-Sunday drama on May 24 on tvN. After Yoo Mi Rae reaches her breaking point, she says, "I can't do this with a deflated mind," and emotionally reveals to her twin, "I'm trying to hold it in too." Upon hearing that, her younger sister Yoo Mi Ji immediately responds with concern, "Why are you holding it in?!" Her eyes convey a sense of support and reassurance for her sister to open up.

Advertisement

She also asks Yoo Mi Rae what she wants to do in life, probably with the intention of helping her achieve her goals. However, a confused and tearful Yoo Mi Rae responded, "I don't know either." Mi Ji tells twin Mi Rae 'I'll live as you. It is then that Yo Mi Ji makes a big decision and informs her elder sister, "You'll live as me." She wants Yoo Mi Rae to take her place as a sportsperson, probably to let her live a life free from familial and societal expectations, even for a short while.

ALSO READ: Melo Movie's Park Bo Young plays perfectionist corporate worker twin in Our Unwritten Seoul; first look out now