What Does Justin Bieber Think of Divorce Rumors With Wife Hailey? Singer Reacts With Sarcasm, 'Hard Not to...'

Justin Bieber has addressed recent rumors surrounding his personal life and marriage to Hailey Bieber. The singer took to Instagram to share his thoughts after weeks of speculation. Fans have been questioning the couple's relationship, especially after a viral video showed Justin smoking at Coachella 2025.

Through a series of Instagram Stories, Justin Bieber made it clear that despite the noise, his relationship with Hailey is strong. He wrote, “Honestly, if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame ‘em.” He added that their bond is difficult for others to keep up with, saying, “We like the Joneses…impossible to keep up with.”

Advertisement

In another post, Justin shared how he handles the pressure of being judged in the public eye. “They treat me like an a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me,” he said. He reflected on how people online can be harsh, but he chose not to respond with hate.

Justin said it helps him avoid feeling superior to those who are mean and hurtful because, when he's honest with himself, he can be mean and hurtful too. He admitted that his instinct is to think he wouldn’t gossip or spread lies about someone online, but there are other things he has done that he’s not proud of.

Hailey Bieber also addressed the ongoing speculation. In an Instagram post from March, she said that the stories and constant 'blind items' she sees on TikTok are always wrong, made up out of thin air, and come from what she called 'the land of delusion.' She added, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. xx sorry to spoil it.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Drops Update Amid Health Concerns and Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors: 'Not Trying to Prove...'