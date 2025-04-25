Copy Alia Bhatt’s on-point airport look and travel accessories you need to pack for your next vacation

Alia Bhatt’s style game is top-notch and she does not hesitate to flaunt it even in her everyday looks. ‘Minimal but make it classy’ is a mantra she lives by, and the actress loves to slay in simple but chic fashion. Recently, the diva was snapped with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter, Raha, at the airport, showing off an effortless hairstyle and makeup base perfect for a day of travel.

Advertisement

Hair and Accessories

The actor put her look together with a simple white button-down shirt. To keep it comfy for travel, she tied her hair up in a regular bun—a hairstyle every woman swears by. The updo keeps it easy but stylish at the same time. You can also opt for a ponytail when traveling for long durations.

Accessorizing fashionably, Bhatt matched the white top with a pair of small gold-toned hoops. Although barely seen, she carried a brown backpack for all her essentials. To beat the heat, she went with black-tinted sunglasses in a mod rectangular frame.

Make-up

The Jigra star kept it laid-back for the makeup as well, and here’s how you can recreate a similar base.

Hydrate and SPF

Hydration is key, and every skincare girlie will tell you the same. Keep the skin healthy by moisturizing well. Another step not to skip, especially in summer, is the sunscreen. The SPF layer protects your skin and keeps it hydrated.

Advertisement

Tinted Primer

Step two is to even out the skin tone and minimize pores with a good primer. Pro tip- use a tinted one for a more natural effect.

Concealer

Concealer is optional. If you feel your primer didn’t do the job, dab on some concealer to cover the spots and make the skin appear even.

Blush

Keep it light with a touch of cheek tint. This step is optional as well, but a little blush does not hurt anyone and gives you that radiating glow.

Lip Balm

Alia Bhatt opted for a pink-shaded lip balm to keep it light and comfy for her flight. If you enjoy a simple touch of makeup, you can apply a light lip shade or gloss over the lip balm for a minimal yet pretty look.

ALSO READ: Step into Melo actress Park Bo Young's easy-to-style wardrobe to level up your everyday fashion