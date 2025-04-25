Superboys of Malegaon OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Adarsh Gourav-led movie online

Superboys of Malegaon garnered widespread praise, including a standing ovation at its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. It also received a Special Mention under the Young Cineastes Award at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival and was named Best Film at the first-ever National Indian Film Festival of Australia. Want to know where and when to watch it on OTT? Keep scrolling for all the details on its release date and streaming platform!

Advertisement

When and where to watch Superboys of Malegaon

Superboys of Malegaon is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 25, 2025. The streaming giant announced the news and wrote, "Small town. Big dreams. One unforgettable story, Watch Now."

Check out the post here:

Plot and trailer of Superboys of Malegaon

Superboys of Malegaon tells the inspiring story of Nasir Shaikh, a passionate amateur filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon. In a place where residents turn to Bollywood for a break from their everyday struggles, Nasir dreams of creating a film that reflects their lives and aspirations.

Fueled by this vision, he gathers a quirky group of friends and sets out to make a movie for Malegaon, by Malegaon. The result is a heartwarming tale that beautifully weaves together themes of friendship, creativity, and hope, offering a moving yet joyful exploration of how storytelling can transform lives.

Cast and crew of Superboys of Malegaon

Advertisement

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, the Amazon MGM Studios’ Original movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, and directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover.

It features a highly talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.

Are you planning to watch Superboys of Malegaon on Amazon Prime Video? Superboys of Malegaon is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Are you planning to watch it? Go vote now! Yes No

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee leases out 2 commercial spaces in Mumbai’s Andheri West; per month charge is much higher than you think: Reports