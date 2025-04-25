Bollywood Newswrap, April 25: Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief sequel confirmed; Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik’s release gets postponed and more

Missed today’s top entertainment buzz? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From the announcement of the Jewel Thief sequel to the Delhi High Court reserving its verdict on Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea in the money laundering case, here’s a quick roundup of the biggest Bollywood headlines making waves today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 25, 2025:

1. Jacqueline Fernandez Money Laundering: Delhi HC reserves order on actress’ plea challenging case; ‘Paying the price of being celebrity’

The Delhi High Court has concluded hearings and is now deliberating on a plea filed by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is contesting a case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The case revolves around claims that Fernandez received lavish gifts from alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Represented by her legal counsel, Fernandez stated, "I am currently facing the consequences of my celebrity status.

2. Jewel Thief Part 2 CONFIRMED; Sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's heist thriller announced

The excitement surrounding Jewel Thief continues to build! Packed with adrenaline-fueled action, complex heists, and standout performances by Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film made its Netflix debut on April 25, 2024. But the surprises didn’t end with the credits. As viewers got swept up in the gripping storyline, a major announcement dropped—Jewel Thief is set to make a comeback with a second part.

3. EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey to play Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain’s White

While Jewel Thief, led by Saif Ali Khan, premieres today, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Siddharth Anand is now collaborating with Mahaveer Jain, known for Uunchai and Nagzilla, on an international thriller inspired by the life of spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar starring Vikrant Massey.

4. Maalik: Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama avoids clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

The months ahead in 2025 are packed with exciting Bollywood releases featuring top stars. As previously revealed by Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to hit theaters on June 20. To steer clear of a box office clash, Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama Maalik, which was initially set for the same day, has now been rescheduled for a July 11 release.

5. Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham was 'guiding light' for Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2, reveals director

Kesari Chapter 2 continues to hold its ground at the box office. In a recent interview, director Karan Singh Tyagi shared that Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal, played a significant role in shaping his approach to the film. Tyagi described the final 20 minutes of Sardar Udham as some of the most impactful cinema he has witnessed, calling it a creative beacon that deeply influenced his vision.

