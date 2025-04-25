Wooga Squad’s V, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik dominate 2025 Most Handsome Korean Actors list; know other names on it

The ever-popular Wooga Squad is once again making waves, this time for their collective visual appeal. On April 22, 2025, ELLE Hong Kong brought attention to a viral poll originally launched by an American media outlet, which asked global fans to vote for the most handsome Korean actor of 2025. The poll, conducted via Instagram, featured a lineup of Korean actors, inviting fans to choose their top pick based on both looks and star power.

As the results began circulating, fans were quick to notice that nearly every member of the famous Wooga Squad (except Peakboy) was featured in the list. BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung), Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik, all close friends who make up the fan-adored Wooga Squad, were among the names most highlighted by international fans.

The group’s undeniable charm and enduring popularity helped them rise to the top of the poll, proving once again that the Wooga Squad is not just known for their strong bond but also for their standout visuals and talent.

Other notable names in the poll included fan favorites such as Ji Chang Wook, Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Min Ho, Park Bo Gum, Hyun Bin, and Lee Joon Gi, all respected actors with massive followings of their own. Still, it was the Wooga Squad's collective dominance on the list that sparked the most excitement online.

Fans took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share their reactions, posting screenshots of the poll and praising the group's good-looking lineup. Others noted how refreshing it was to see a real-life friendship group so consistently successful across various entertainment sectors, from music and film to dramas and global endorsements.

Known for their tight-knit bond and frequent public interactions, the Wooga Squad has become one of South Korea’s most beloved celebrity friend groups. Their natural camaraderie and support for each other have always impressed fans, whether it's through social media posts, reality show appearances like In the SOOP: Friendcation, or surprise cameos at each other’s events.

The recent recognition has further cemented their status as a powerhouse group of talent and charm. Despite their different career paths—V continuing his journey as a member of BTS and solo artist, Park Seo Joon thriving in both Korean and Hollywood projects, Park Hyung Sik leading romantic as well as revenge dramas, and Choi Woo Shik carving his niche in films and indie cinema—their friendship continues to be a highlight for fans.

With this latest poll igniting another round of admiration, many fans are hopeful for a future project where all the Wooga Squad members can reunite on-screen. Until then, fans continue to support each of their endeavors while celebrating their latest collective achievement: being recognized as some of the most handsome Korean actors of the year.

