Who is Sangeeth Shobhan? Meet budding actor from MAD Square and son of renowned filmmaker Sobhan

Budding actor Sangeeth Shobhan is becoming a familiar face in Telugu cinema. With his comic timing and natural screen presence, he has caught the attention of many. From getting smaller roles to now leading big films, his journey is impressive. After the success of MAD and its sequel MAD Square, Sangeeth is clearly here to stay! So, continue reading to find out more about him.

Who is Sangeeth Shobhan?

Sangeeth Shobhan became popular for his role as Damodhar "DD" in the hit film MAD (2023) and its sequel, Mad Square (2025). In both films, his comic timing and natural performance won hearts. He is the son of late director Sobhan, known for the Prabhas starrer film Varsham, and the younger brother of actor Santosh Shobhan.

Before MAD, he acted in shows and films like Prema Vimanam, Oka Chinna Family Story, The Baker and The Beauty, and Pitta Kathalu. But it was MAD that made him a household name. He is praised for his energy, humor, and relatable characters. In MAD Square, he returned as DD alongside Narne Nithiin, Ram Nitin, and Priyanka Jawalkar in a fun-filled film directed by Kalyan Shankar.

Life after MAD and future plans

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle last year, Sangeeth said that his life changed after MAD. More people now recognize him, and the film gave him a chance to grow in the industry. At first, he wasn’t sure since the movie had three heroes. But after hearing the story, he laughed a lot and said yes right away.

The MAD Square actor also said he is now reading new scripts but hasn’t signed anything yet. He wants to take time and make good choices. Sangeeth said his mother liked MAD and was both happy and relieved. She has always supported him and his brother in following their dreams.

Sangeeth further mentioned that there is no pressure to match his father's legacy. He and his brother are actors, and they enjoy cinema. His bond with Santosh grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they don’t talk much about work at home, they do love discussing cinema.

In the future, Sangeeth wants to be known as an entertainer. Comedy is his favorite, but he wants to try different genres too. He hopes audiences come to the theater expecting laughter when they see his name.

