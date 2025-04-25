Manoj Bajpayee leases out 2 commercial spaces in Mumbai’s Andheri West; per month charge is much higher than you think: Reports

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have repotedly rented out two commercial spaces in Andheri West, Mumbai, on a five-year lease, with a monthly rental of Rs 10.9 lakh, as per documents obtained by data analytics company CRE Matrix.

According to reports, the properties are located in the Lotus Signature building on Veera Desai Road, a well-known area frequented by business and entertainment industry professionals. Each unit is said to provide a carpet area of 1,905 square feet, approved under RERA regulations.

The lease deal was formally registered on April 3, 2025, and is set to run for a duration of five years. The tenant, Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd, has submitted a security deposit of Rs 43.7 lakh for the premises.

According to the agreement, the lease includes a clause for a 5% increase in rent each year, which will incrementally raise the monthly rent to Rs 13.3 lakh by the end of the lease term.

Along with the generous floor space, the agreement also provides six reserved parking spaces and a 75-day fit-out period, giving the tenant time for interior customization and setup prior to moving in.

Back in 2023, Manoj Bajpayee is said to have invested Rs 32 crore in four office spaces located in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area.

As per official documents, the four office units were registered on October 4, 2023, and are situated in the Signature Building, just off Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara. Manoj Bajpayee reportedly paid Rs 1.86 crore in stamp duty for these commercial purchases.

In August 2024, Bajpayee and his wife sold their upscale residence in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for Rs 9 crore, according to records obtained by Square Yards. The property, located in the premium Minerva tower, features a carpet area of 1,247 square feet.

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee was most recently seen in Despatch, which premiered on Zee5. His latest film to hit theatres was Bhaiyya Ji, a project he also co-produced alongside his wife.

Up next, he will be seen portraying a police officer in Netflix’s upcoming thriller Inspector Zende. He is also set to return as Srikanth in Season 3 of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, reports suggest that he will be part of Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom: The New Generation, sharing the screen with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Nithya Menen, and Kaveri Kapur.

