Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor to recreate Shava Shava song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

Anticipation is building up as the creators of the much-awaited movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, revealed fresh posters on May 8. The actress shared an additional sneak peek into the characters played by her and Rajkummar. In a recent update, reports have emerged, suggesting that the filmmakers intend to recreate the iconic verse Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve from the song Say Shava Shava.

For the unversed, the song Say Shava Shava features in the hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan Johar, who directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is also the producer of Mr. And Mrs. Mahi.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi to reportedly feature K3G’s hit song

A Reddit thread suggested a rumor circulating about the potential development of Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve into a complete song. According to a user's post, there was chatter at a party among two prominent celebrities expressing admiration for the rendition of Dekha Tenu from Karan Johar's film K3G.

The reddit user named bollynewspecker wrote, "I heard two big celebs at a party talking about how much they loved that recreation of Dekha Tenu, that song from Karan's film K3G. Is this happening for real in a movie?"

In response, another Reddit user mentioned, "Yeah, apparently it’s a killer track. I think it’s part of some cricket film," hinting at Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. While another commented, “????? They’re probably talking about Radhika n Anant’s pre wedding moment.”

This news caused immediate commotion among fans worldwide. However, there is no official confirmation on the matter yet.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi new posters unveiled

On Wednesday, Dharma Productions unveiled three fresh posters of their upcoming sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Janhvi shared the posters on her Instagram, captioning, "Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

The posters showcase the tagline, ‘an imperfectly perfect partnership.’ Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31 and is helmed by director Sharan Sharma.