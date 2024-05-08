PIC: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama series Heeramandi gets 'glittering' shoutout from Amul India

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has a stellar cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Heeramandi has been receiving positive reviews from the viewers and now Amul India gave a shoutout to the series as they praised SLB's directorial.

Heeramandi receives praise from Amul India

On May 8, taking to their official Instagram handle, Amul India shared an animated picture of the Heeramandi poster where all the leading ladies can be seen posing with pieces of bread filled with butter. The text on the picture read, "Har heeraine ke liye! Glittering taste!"

They captioned the post, "#Amul Topical: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama series impresses audiences..."

Take a look:

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The series is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who imparts his majestic signature style to narratives of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India.

Manisha Koirala was seen in the character of Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha portrayed the prime antagonist Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen acing the role of Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

On the other hand, Adhyayan Suman played the role of Zorawar Ali Khan, Shekhar Suman was seen as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Taha Shah Badussha in the role of Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed.

Manisha Koirala shares her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years in Heeramandi

At the trailer launch event of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Delhi, Manisha Koirala was asked to share her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years.

The actress shared, "I waited 28 years for Sanjay to call me, and it's been a pleasure. It's an honor to be working with that genius. Lots of hard work, pyaar mohabbat. Humne bahut pyaar se banaya hai. Asha karte hai aap sabko ye pasand aaye (We have made the show with so much love, and we expect you all to love it). We have seen it for the first time."

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi Trailer Launch: Manisha Koirala on working with 'genius' Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years; 'It's been a pleasure'