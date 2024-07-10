PIC: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make stylish appearance at Wimbledon 2024 Quarter-Final; fans call them ‘power couple’

A couple of weeks ago, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were cruising their way through Italy at the second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They were recently spotted at the star-studded sangeet function of the soon-to-be-married couple.

Currently, the couple is in London, enjoying the weather and the Wimbledon 2024. A picture of them has surfaced online in which the lovers looked like a vision. Check it out!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy Wimbledon 2024 Quarter-Final match

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani left the internet impressed with their styling when they arrived at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Soon after, the Shershaah couple flew to London to attend the exciting Quarter-Final match at the Wimbledon 2024.

In an image that surfaced online, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen dressed in formal wear as they attended the Wimbledon quarter-final on July 9. For the sporting event, the Kabir Singh actress went for a power blue blazer with matching pants. The outfit was accentuated with a broad black border.

As for her makeup, she kept it minimal and dewy and left her wavy hair open. She accessorized her look with a fancy yellow handbag and a pair of white heels.

Take a look:

Fans react to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wimbledon 2024 look

Soon after the visuals of the couple from the sporting event went viral, their fans jumped with excitement. A user said, “And lovely #KiaraAdvani she is looking like a sweet teenager,” while another penned, “Sidharth looks very elegant.” While one called them ‘Power couple’ another one expressed that they loved the couple’s outfit.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in the Telugu-language political action thriller film Game Changer followed by War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and John Abraham.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the action thriller film Yodha featuring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

