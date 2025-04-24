Alia Bhatt 'could have ignored me and been professional' on Gangubai Kathiawadi set but she did THIS: Shantanu Maheshwari spills tea

Alia Bhatt-led Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most celebrated films of Indian cinema. It received several awards for Alia's impeccable acting skills and the amazing storyline. Now, Shantanu Maheshwari, who played the role of Afsaan, has opened up about working with her. He shared that she could have 'ignored' her and been professional on the sets; however, the actress made sure to make him comfortable.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with SCREEN, Shantanu called Alia Bhatt 'amazing'. He lauded Alia Bhatt for her generosity on set, saying she made him feel at ease despite being such a big star. He shared that the actress not only elevated his performance with her reactions but also created a comfortable environment around her that allowed him the space to fully inhabit his character.

The Campus Beats Season 5 actor added, "I was no one; she could have ignored me and been professional about it. But she made sure to make me comfortable, thinking about the bigger picture, and that was very helpful."

Sharing his experience working on the film, Shantanu Maheshwari revealed how Gangubai Kathiawadi became a turning point in his journey. He spoke about how his mindset for both performance and preparation changed.

The actor also opened up on the importance of building strong communication with directors and cinematographers, which has allowed him the space to explore and grow. He added that although Gangubai Kathiawadi wasn't the sole catalyst, it was a culmination of experiences that helped him understand the value of readiness and the ability to grasp and absorb wisdom from those he works with.

Advertisement

Maheshwari also shared initially feeling scared while working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi. He shared that people around him constantly warned him not to feel overwhelmed. However, he shared that he found the filmmaker to be clear, passionate, and never unnecessarily harsh.

Shantanu Maheshwari also spoke about SLB's unique way of guiding his performers. He would revisit scenes repeatedly, hold rehearsals, and give direction not to be copied but absorbed and internalized. Shantanu described it as an engaging and insightful process that challenged him as an actor. He added that the director would just give some feedback, leaving it to the actor to interpret and deliver.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Gupta says SLB and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi reminded him of Amitabh Bachchan's films from the 70s