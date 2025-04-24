Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan couldn't stop crying when she learned about actor's directorial debut; 'My kid brother…'

Krrish 4 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. Hrithik Roshan’s fans are in for double the excitement, as he’s not only set to star in the superhero movie but will also be making his directorial debut with the project. HR’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, recently revealed that she couldn’t stop crying when she learned about him taking on the director’s chair.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, was asked what she was looking forward to from Krrish 4. In response, she mentioned that she was waiting to see her brother’s direction. She recalled the moment Hrithik told her and their mother the news of his directorial debut before it became public.

Sunaina said, “He came down and I was like crying crying crying to know that he is taking my father’s legacy of directing a movie now.” She further revealed that their father also became emotional. “And it’s so overwhelming for me to know that my kid brother is now turning a director,” she stated. Sunaina added that she knew Hrithik would do an amazing job.

In March 2025, it was announced that Rakesh Roshan was passing on the baton to Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the announcement on her Instagram, Sunaina Roshan expressed her pride. She said, “Krrish has been Papa and Duggu’s dream project since its inception, and watching them take this vision forward fills me with immense pride.”

Conveying her excitement, she wrote, “Words can’t describe how excited I am to see Duggu step into the director’s role for #Krrish4. Just another amazing milestone for you and I couldn’t be prouder. Wishing you both all the success in bringing this dream to life @rakesh_roshan9 @hrithikroshan

Earlier, during an event in the United States, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he was extremely nervous about embarking on this new journey.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Priyanka Chopra is returning to the Krrish franchise. She will be reuniting with Hrithik Roshan for the fourth installment. Krrish 4 is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026.

