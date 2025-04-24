Katrina Kaif drops goofiest UNSEEN pic with ‘buddy’ Varun Dhawan on his birthday: ‘Let the madness…’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan turns a year older today (April 24), and his special day has been filled with a flood of warm birthday wishes from both fans and celebrities. Among those celebrating him was Katrina Kaif, who took to social media to share a goofy and unseen photo with her “buddy” Varun. The adorable snap is simply too cute to miss, and Katrina’s playful message alongside it added a touch of fun, celebrating the continuing “madness” between them.

Taking to Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif shared a pic with Varun Dhawan to wish him on his birthday. In the photo, the actress is seen dressed in a beautiful gown, looking like an absolute angel. The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor is seen dressed in casuals, wearing a simple black t-shirt with shorts.

The duo is seen holding a dummy of a dalmatian dog and their reactions are just too good to miss. While the Tiger 3 actress makes a goofy face away from the camera, the birthday boy is all smiles as he poses with her. The pic definitely proves their bond, and we are loving it.

Sharing the pic, she captioned it, “Happy Birthday Buddy … … . Let the madness continue,” and added four white heart emoticons while tagging Varun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He has been shooting for the film for the past few months with Pooja Hegde. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the team was set for a month-long marathon schedule in Scotland, starting from April 22.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in the romantic-comedy film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, it also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

He also has Border 2 in the pipeline with Sunny Deol. Directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the film is a sequel to the 1997 iconic film Border. It is all set to release in theaters on January 23, 2026.

Pinkvilla wishes Varun Dhawan a very happy and blessed birthday!

