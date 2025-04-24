Emraan Hashmi says 3-year-old son's cancer diagnosis was 'chaotic time'; credits wife for support during acting hiatus: 'She is very...'

Back when Emraan Hashmi seemed to be everywhere on screen, with one film following another, there came a pause, one that fans noticed but didn’t fully understand. Now, the actor has spoken about what really happened behind that break. In a candid chat on Humans of Bombay’s YouTube channel, Emraan reflected on one of the toughest chapters of his life: his son Ayaan’s cancer diagnosis.

“That was a chaotic time in all our lives,” Emraan recalled. At the time, Ayaan was only three. “There were no particular symptoms, and one day you come to know that your kid has been diagnosed with cancer. It was an ongoing battle; thankfully, my family and friends were a great support system, especially my wife." What followed was a long battle—one that meant Emraan had to put his work on hold. He didn’t think twice about it. Films could wait. Family came first.

While Emraan was pulled in different directions between being a father, a husband and occasionally returning to film sets, it was his wife, Parveen Shahani, who held the fort at home. "My wife was a huge support system, even while she was dealing with a lot of her own stuff. I had to come back for films, and my wife was there with him alone. The way she handled it, she is very strong, and due credit to her and our relationship and bond got stronger."

But it wasn’t just his wife’s strength that carried them—it was Ayaan’s too. Despite going through chemotherapy, Emraan said his son never let it define his days. “He’d take his treatment and be back playing within minutes,” he shared. “Kids are built different. They don’t dwell like we do.”

Looking back, Emraan acknowledges that stepping away may have slowed his momentum in the industry. But he also knows he wouldn’t change a thing. Now, years later, Emraan is stepping back into the spotlight. His upcoming film, Ground Zero, sees him in the role of a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The film is slated to release on April 25, 2025. Emraan Hashmi's notable Hindi movies include Jannat, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Raaz, The Dirty Picture and others.

