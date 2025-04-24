Ramayana: Not Sai Pallavi but THIS actress was first choice for Sita in Ranbir Kapoor-led film; here's why she rejected it despite giving screen test

Nitesh Tiwari’s highly awaited film Ramayana is making headlines even before its release. Netizens are excited to watch this Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer. However, did you know that Sai Pallavi wasn't the first choice for the role of Sita? Srinidhi Shetty recently revealed that she was the first choice and even gave the screen test. However, she rejected the role, feeling that since audiences saw her and Yash share the screen in KGF 2, watching them again, now as rivals, would feel strange.

For the unversed, Ranbir is playing the role of Ram in the film, and Yash will be seen in the role of Raavana.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Srinidhi opened up on giving a screen test for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial and said, “I did give a screen test and met them for Ramayana. I remember preparing three scenes very nicely. They also had a great response and loved my test. I had heard that Yash was a part of Ramayana at the same time.”

She further shared that around the same time, KGF 2 also hit the screens and her on-screen chemistry with Yash was well-received by the audience. Then, Ramayana came her way two months later.

The actress added, “I had this feeling that if he will play Ravan and I will play Sita, then we will be opposite na. People would have just seen us utna pyaar se saath mein, and then for people to just probably digest us again together but being against each other. So, somewhere I thought it might or might not set.” She further shared that starring opposite him would have been strange.

Talking about Sai Pallavi playing the role of Sita in Ramayana, Srinidhi Shetty called her a ‘great choice’ and added that she looks forward to seeing her playing the role.

Meanwhile, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of the most anticipated films of Indian Cinema. It features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta. The movie is set to hit the theaters in November 2026.

