Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Pooja Hegde has ‘proof’ that birthday boy Varun Dhawan tried to ‘drown’ her; see fun BTS pics

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde have been shooting for their movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai for the past few months. It marks their first onscreen collaboration. On her co-star’s birthday, Pooja dropped some fun behind-the-scenes pictures. She revealed that she had ‘proof’ that Varun tried to ‘drown’ her.

Today, April 24, 2025, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram Stories and shared unseen BTS glimpses with Varun Dhawan from the shoot of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. They were seen sitting on a raft in life jackets. They sported big smiles and made a heart shape with their hands.

Pooja wished VD, saying, “Happy birthday @varundvn (red heart emoji). May you continue to amuse me with all your madness (laughing and hugging face emojis).”

In the second photo, Varun was seen playfully pushing his co-star, who couldn’t help but laugh. The actress captioned it, “Proof he tried to drown me (rolling eyes emoji) but it’s ur bday so I’ll try to forgive you @varundvn.”

Varun re-shared Pooja’s first story and said, “Thank u for wishing me 1000 times today.”

Have a look at Pooja Hegde’s stories!

Varun Dhawan’s other friends and colleagues from the film industry also sent him heartwarming wishes. Kajol, who worked with VD in the 2015 movie Dilwale, shared a happy picture with him. She stated, “Happy birthday @varundvn! Keep spreading that infectious energy everywhere you go.”

Ananya Panday posted a cute selfie with the birthday boy. She wished, “Happy birthday Mr annoying.”

Maniesh Paul, who will be seen with Varun in the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, shared fun photos with him. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my brother from another mother. Stay blessed meri jaan! Hope we keep sharing all the secrets we do with each other for life @varundvn.”

Check out Kajol, Ananya Panday, and Maniesh Paul’s stories!

On his special day, Varun Dhawan offered a peek into his advance celebrations with his fans. He expressed, “I got to celebrate my birthday with the people that matter the most, the reason im here. The fans. This really made my day. Thank you to my team for putting this together.”

Pinkvilla wishes Varun Dhawan a very happy birthday!

