Jewel Thief actor Jaideep Ahlawat reveals he stayed slim until 28 despite eating 40 rotis a day; details inside

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is all set for his upcoming film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins alongside Saif Ali Khan. Ahead of the film's release, he opened up on never weighing above 70 kgs until 2008, when he was about 28 years old, despite eating 40 rotis a day.

In an interview with Khaane Mein Kaun Hai’s YouTube channel, Jaideep Ahlawat talked about his eating habits and said, “Until 2008, my weight never crossed 70 kgs, even though I am so tall. And I used to eat at least 40 rotis in a day because you are eating and burning it all.”

Advertisement

He further shared that after a particular age, people’s body and metabolism gets affected. Hence, before that, they should live their life and consume as much as they want while also maintaining an active lifestyle.

The Jewel Thief actor also revealed that he prefers home-cooked meals over anything and added that even after attending parties, he comes back and has his food at home. Sharing the same, he said, “I have been in Mumbai for 15-16 years now and I still like eating at home. Even when I go for parties, I come back home and eat my home-cooked food. I feel incomplete if I am not eating at home.”

Well, it isn’t that Jaideep Ahlawat struggles while traveling abroad. He shared that when he can’t find Indian food he loves to have Lebanese food while traveling abroad.

Recalling his childhood memories, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared his routine when he was in his village. He revealed that he used to have ‘chane, bajre ki roti or missi roti with lassi, butter, chutney’ in the morning. The actor added that they used to have dinner directly after that and lunch was only prepared if someone feels like having it.

Advertisement

Jaideep also revealed that he used to go to fields post school and eat whatever he finds there. Calling milk an ‘essential part’ of his life, the actor opened up on drinking half a liter milk at least thrice a day.

Meanwhile, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of the crime lord while Saif Ali Khan is seen as the jewel thief. It also stars Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures.

Jewel Thief is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

Are you excited to watch Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jewel Thief? Jewel Thief is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Cast your vote below and let us know! Yes No

ALSO READ: Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins: Here’s what happened to Jaideep Ahlawat after his dance number Jaadu went viral; ‘I had close to…’