Sidharth Malhotra REACTS after fan claims being told Kiara Advani would kill actor's family; asks to 'exercise caution'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made headlines for all wrong reasons recently. A fan shared a horrifying incident of manipulation by one of Sidharth’s fan pages and revealed being told Kiara would kill the actor's family.

A while ago, Sidharth took to his social media handle and penned a long note regarding the matter asking his fans to exercise caution.

Sidharth Malhotra calls fans his biggest strength

On July 3, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram account and wrote a long note. He reacted to a fan revealing she was duped of Rs. 50 lakhs by an actor's fan page.

Sidharth said that neither he, his family nor his team support any of this and wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money."

He further added that he wants to assure everyone reading this that neither he nor his family or team support any of this.

"I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information. My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big Love and Hug!" he added.

Advertisement

Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra's fan reveals she was duped of Rs. 50 lakhs by an actor's fan page

A fan named, Minoo shared a “serious incident” about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sidmalhotra.updates. In the posts shared, she claimed in a period between October 2023 to December 2023, the fan page duped her of Rs 50 lakhs. Further, between October 18, 2023, and October 24, 2023, they stole Rs 10.5K from her friend in the UK, Maariya.

She also added a disclaimer to clarify that some chats were deleted. However, the crucial ones are shared for the evidence, and mentioned that the admin of the page told her “fake stories” about Sidharth and Kiara Advani.

Minoo said, “Aliza told me fake stories: Sid's life was in danger because of Kiara. She forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances during Shershaah. Also, she exploited him physically, s**ually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra.”

Advertisement

Click here to learn more about the story.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra's fan claims getting duped of Rs 50 lakh; reveals being told Kiara Advani would kill actor's family, did 'black magic' on him