POLL: Which Ananya Panday character is your favorite? Kesari Chapter 2's Dilreet Gill to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's Ahana; VOTE
Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite character played by Ananya Panday. Check out the options and vote below!
Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019 and has impressed the viewers over the years with her different roles. She was recently seen in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite Ananya character. Check out the five options and vote to select your winner.
1. Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2
In the recently released courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2, Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill. Her character is seen dressed as a lawyer in a white saree. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial shows how C. Sankaran Nair fought the British Empire to bring out the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
2. Ahana Singh in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age friendship movie starring Ananya as Ahana. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav also star in the lead roles. The film was released on Netflix in 2023. Ahana is seen dealing with relationship problems in the world of social media.
3. Nella in CTRL
In Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller CTRL, Ananya Panday portrays the character of Nella. She and her boyfriend, Joe, are a popular influencer couple, but things change when she catches him cheating on her. Soon, an AI app takes control of her life. The film can be streamed on Netflix.
4. Tia in Gehraiyaan
In the 2022 movie Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday stars alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Ananya plays Tia, Deepika’s cousin and Siddhant’s fiancée. The romantic drama directed by Shakun Batra was released on Amazon Prime Video.
5. Bella in Call Me Bae
Ananya made her web series debut with Call Me Bae, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. The show revolves around her character Bella, aka Bae, who loses all her wealth and is forced to hustle in Mumbai.
