Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Working on Upcoming Deadpool Movie: 'It's an Ensemble'

Ryan Reynolds has been working on the upcoming installment of the Deadpool franchise. Almost a year after Reynolds’ third superhero film hit theaters, the actor dropped a major update about the new movie.

In the previous film, the audience witnessed that Deadpool is eager to be called an Avenger or to join the X-Men, considering that Wolverine was one of them. In a conversation with TIME Magazine, The Proposal star subtly revealed what the fans could expect from the upcoming parts of the franchise.

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the hit films of the MCU, adding life to the studios again after several flops in the previous years. The audience not only enjoyed the cameo appearances but also the chemistry between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who returned to Marvel as Wolverine.

One other scene that the fans could not ignore was a forwarded clip from Deadpool’s life, where he is lying unconscious in Thor’s lap and Chris Hemsworth's character is crying. The particular clip made it clear that in the future, Deadpool might get together with the Avengers.

Speaking about the new Deadpool movie, the father of four shared that he is currently working on the script. He stated, "I'm writing a little something right now that's, I don't know, it's an ensemble. But I like that he's isolated. If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's his wish fulfillment, and you can't give him that."

Advertisement

Amid the new Deadpool movie still being in the works, the fans wonder if the superhero and Wolverine would make an appearance in the Avengers movies, Doomsday, and Secret Wars.

Neither Reynolds nor the Logan star’s chair was added to the cast announcement of the upcoming Marvel movie. However, the makers revealed that another lot of actors will be revealed during the movie credits.

Further details about the new Deadpool movie will be rolled out by the makers soon.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Finds New ‘Soulmate’ in Deadpool and Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Amid Blake Lively’s Legal Drama