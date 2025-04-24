Laapataa Ladies’ Chhaya Kadam says ‘I felt like I was born’ when she joined Bollywood; shares how industry taught her not to discriminate

Chhaya Kadam has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. A popular name in the Marathi entertainment industry, she got her dues in Bollywood after her stint in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Recently, she revealed how it felt like a rebirth when she joined the industry and how it taught her not to discriminate against others. Read on!

From working in Marathi theater, doing Marathi films, playing minor roles in Hindi movies, and then taking center stage in the award-winning film, Laapataa Ladies, Chhaya Kadam has undoubtedly come a long way. In an interview with Filmfare, the actress revealed how it felt like a rebirth when she joined the entertainment industry.

Chhaya stated in Marathi that when she came to this field, “I felt like I was born again because before that, I was very typical.” Hailing from the Konkan region of Maharashtra and spending her childhood in a housing board, she never felt that discrimination on the basis of caste was wrong. But when she joined the film industry, her perspective changed, and she realized there is nothing in caste and people are people.

The Madgaon Express actress stated that cinema and theatre taught her that everyone is different and people with varied ideologies live together under the same umbrella. Over time, Kadam also realized that everyone needs each other. No matter if a person is good or bad, if someone wants to be a part of a project, they have to forget their differences and make things work, and the industry taught her this.

She went on to recall how she didn’t feel uncomfortable if someone from outside their village would sit outside their home, or if they had a separate cup for the people working in the house. But the same things started to bother her after being a part of the industry. That’s when she began working on herself, and it benefited her a lot.

For the unknown, Chhaya Kadam has been part of movies like Singham Returns, Andhadhun, Antim: The Final Truth, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jhund, and Safed before she played the impactful character of Manju Mai in Laapataa Ladies.

