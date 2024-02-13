PICS: Orry poses with Vanessa Hudgens and Malaika Arora; gets a party invite, here's what happened next

Recently, at Dubai's grand resort inauguration, where Bollywood and Hollywood luminaries seamlessly converged, our internet maestro Orry, aka Orhan Awatarmani, orchestrated another spellbinding feat. As the event unfolded, the stage was graced by the presence of the talented singer Jennifer Lopez (JLo), who cast a charming spell over the entire night. Amongst the celestial gathering of Bollywood's esteemed personalities like Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many others, Orry, with his unique style, created his own enchanting chapter.

The evening's opulence and splendor were perfectly encapsulated in Orry's snapshots, where he effortlessly struck his iconic pose alongside Vanessa Hudgens and swayed in rhythm with Malaika's dance. Orry's presence added an extra touch of magic to an already star-studded affair, leaving an indelible mark on the resplendent inauguration.

Orry poses with Vanessa Hudgens and Malaika Arora

Orry took to Instagram and dropped pictures with Vanessa Hudgens and Malaika Arora from the party. He captioned the post, “They asked can we party later on? I said yes #OpeningNightAtTheOneAndOnlyZabee.” He also gave a glimpse of the party and Lopez’s performance and Malaika grooving to her songs.

About Orry

Over the recent years, Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, has consistently captured attention for his frequent appearances alongside celebrities in diverse parties and social events. Recognised for his authentic personality, Orry distinguishes himself through his distinctive fashion choices, lively interactions with the paparazzi, and attention-grabbing phone covers.

Advertisement

The socialite's pics with Bollywood celebrities frequently become social media sensations, spreading rapidly due to the unique hand gestures he incorporates when photographed with someone. Orry's presence in the limelight is a result of his distinctive style and his ability to seamlessly blend into the glamorous world of B-Town.

Orry on Koffee with Karan S8

Karan Johar concluded the latest season of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan, with an engaging chat featuring Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani. The social media sensation made startling revelations during the episode that left viewers in awe. Johar, addressing Orry as a human start-up, acknowledged the challenges that come with both admiration and criticism. When questioned about handling criticism.

Orry responded, “If I don't know you and you are talking sh*t about me, I won! I have taken your shade and turned it into a parade. If you are laughing at me, while I made money out of it. I won! You are making memes but I am making money.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Why is wild card contestant Orry famous? Here are answers to 5 most asked questions about him