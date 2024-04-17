Malaika Arora questions son Arhaan Khan on his virginity; gets asked about her marriage plans

Continuing the family legacy, Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, has entered the entertainment world with his vodcast titled Dumb Biryani. Both Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have already featured on the show. Malaika will join as a guest on the vodcast, where they'll delve into exciting and spicy topics, as hinted in the teaser.

Arhaan Khan asks his mom Malaika Arora when she plans to get married

In a teaser posted on the vodcast's official Instagram page, Malaika Arora candidly questions Arhaan Khan about his first intimate experience, asking, "When did you lose your virginity?" The Bollywood star's query leaves Arhaan momentarily stunned. He says "Wow" in amazement.

Then he humorously tells his mother, asking, "You're a social climber?" Malaika promptly denies saying, "I am not." Then, Arhaan playfully throws in the question fans have been waiting for far too long, "When are you getting married?"

Check it out:

Arbaaz said, “Salman and me may not meet that often, communicate that often but when he realises I’m in some trouble, that man is not going to hesitate whether its Sohail, me or anybody and vice versa. Depending on what our capacity is.”

The Freaky Ali actor also said, “I cannot help Salman financially because he has got enough of that. But it’s not what you always need. You need emotional support, you need to be there for somebody. If you can earn people who are there with you when u hit rock bottom, that’s when you really earn people in your life. If you have that, you are blessed.”

