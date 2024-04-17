If you aren’t getting inspired by the unique and fabulously fashionable ensembles served by Malaika Arora, then what are you even doing? The talented actress and model’s unique and stylish outfits always leave her fans and onlookers showering her with their love. This is exactly what happened earlier today when the diva’s stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, posted pictures of Malaika in an all-white ensemble that looked perfect. We’re totally speechless!

So, why don’t we have a detailed glance at Malaika Arora’s gasp-worthy head-to-toe white ensemble that made her look like the beautiful Belle of the Ball?

Malaika Arora looks incomparable in a floor-length white gown

The Pataakha actress always makes our hearts skip a beat in the most alluring ensembles. She recently proved the same in a floor-sweeping white gown that helped her channel old Hollywood glamor. This floor-sweeping white piece of modern allure is all things show-stopping, and it's also the perfect pick for the upcoming wedding season.

The Dabangg actress’ enchanting gown, which was exclusively created with flattering stretch jersey fabric, is known as the ‘Katarina’ maxi dress. It was crafted by the creative fashion mavens at Club L London and comes with an affordable price tag of Rs. 9,350.

It also helped the Housefull actress flaunt her curves with a wrapped cut-out neckline. The Dabangg 2 actress also had an asymmetrical single long sleeve and an exposed shoulder making her outfit look just gorgeous. The bodycon style of the gown was also beautiful beyond all comparison. We’re totally impressed!

The gown’s long skirt with a unique fishcut style trails from behind dramatically, giving the ensemble a touch of old-world poise and charm. This mesmerizing gown perfectly highlighted the diva’s silhouette, creating a truly unforgettable display of sheer elegance, and we’re taking notes.

How did Malaika Arora elevate her beyond-classy gown?

It was clear that Arora’s stylist, Maneka Harisinghani wanted to make sure that all the much-deserved attention remained focussed on the diva’s beyond-dreamy ensemble. For this, she kept the accessories minimalistic in statement gold earrings with matching layered rings and white classy sandals, that gave her outfit a rather well-harmonized appeal.

Further, to make sure that the princess-core statement remained untouched, Malaika’s makeup expert, Vishal Sheth, went for a rather minimalistic makeup look with a radiant and dewy base. She also added subtle eyeshadow, and volumizing mascara on the lashes along with a subtly blushed and baked look with shimmery highlighter on the cheeks. However, her matte nude lipstick had us obsessed.

On the other hand, Arora’s hairstylist, Madhav Trehan, tied her hair up and styled it into a sleek and high bun with a combed-back look. This easily manageable yet elegant hairstyle allowed her gorgeous face to be visible while, of course, adding to the regal Hollywood-like vibes of the whole ensemble. With this head-to-toe white princess-core ensemble, we’re pretty sure that Malaika Arora is ready for the ball, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s enchanting maxi dress? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

