Malaika Arora breaks silence on her wedding plans amid relationship with Arjun Kapoor; here's what she says

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have maintained a steady relationship for the past few years. Despite numerous speculations about their breakup, they have consistently allowed their chemistry to speak for itself. Recently, Malaika Arora was questioned about her wedding plans, and the actress responded to them.

The couple has been spotted together at numerous public outings and often treats their fans to glimpses of their affectionate moments on social media.

Malaika Arora breaks silence on her wedding plans

Malaika Arora joined Arhaa Khan in the latest episode of his podcast, Dumb Biryani. During a rapid-fire round, Arhaan asked his mother about her wedding plans. He inquired about the date, venue, and the person she would tie the knot with.

Malaika responded that she couldn't answer those questions at the moment and chose to eat chili instead. She further stated that she is currently living her best life.

Arjun Kapoor spotted at Malaika Arora's mother's house for Easter Sunday

On March 31, actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted arriving at the home of Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Arora. Stepping out of his car, Arjun was casually dressed in a black T-shirt paired with denim pants and gray shoes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sporting sleek sunglasses and accessories, Arjun greeted the paparazzi with a friendly wave, although he didn't pause to pose for pictures. He was evidently eager to join in the Easter celebrations with his loved ones.

Advertisement

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's work front

Arjun Kapoor is set to step into the cop universe crafted by Rohit Shetty, portraying the antagonist in the upcoming film Singham Again. The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring exciting names such as Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more.

Earlier, Arjun shared his ominous and intense first look at the film on Instagram, where he expressed his excitement, stating, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem."

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently served as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 alongside Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reacts to being pitted against Deepika Padukone and Bhumi Pednekar; here's what she said