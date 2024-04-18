Malaika Arora talks about Arhaan Khan's traits adopted from dad Arbaaz Khan; 'They're not very attractive'

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan made his debut with a podcast titled Dumb Biryani. In the first episode, the boys hosted Arbaaz and Sohail Khan for a sit-down chat where they talked about relationships, responsibilities, and more. A couple of hours ago, the second episode went up which features Malaika Arora and Sarjita Raiyani wherein they spill some secrets. Read on!

Malaika Arora talks about traits Arhaan Khan adopted from his dad Arbaaz Khan

After hosting a successful first episode of the podcast Dumb Biryani, the second one was released online a couple of hours ago. Actress, model, and ace dancer Malaika Arora was one of the guests who spoke about her life, her future plans, and more. In the episode, she sat down with her son Arhaan Khan and played the fun game called Truth or Spice. During their chit-chat, Khan asked his mother to talk about the good and the bad traits that he has adopted from his dad, actor Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika went on to spill, "Your mannerisms are just like him. It's shocking how similar you are. Even the way you (scratch your ear) do all of these things." To this Arhaan added, "Just because I did that." Malaika was quick to add, "No, it's a fact. The twitch, it's just like that. All your mannerisms are just like your dad, everything," she stressed.

She added, “They’re not very attractive mannerisms but they’re just like your dad. You’re very, which your dad has the same trait, these are very fair and adjustable which is, he never goes overboard about things, he is very clear about certain things, and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can also be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favorite You can’t decide the color of your shirt. You can’t decide what you want to eat. You can’t decide what time you should wake up, it’s just like that.”

Arhaan quickly jumped in with, “I have such a good routine.” “You do of course, because you get that from me,” the actress clarified. Three friends, Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma joined hands to come up with their podcast show called Dumb Biryani streaming on their YouTube channel.

