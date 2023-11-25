Bigg Boss 17: Why is wild card contestant Orry famous? Here are answers to 5 most asked questions about him

Bigg Boss Season 17 promises to take the audiences on a fun rollercoaster ride as another wild card contestant, Orry, enters the controversial reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss has consistently captured public attention ever since it premiered, and the new addition is expected to heighten the entertainment quotient of the show. Orry shot to internet fame after paparazzi spotted him with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa at events.

Orhan Awatramani, or Orry, has been in the limelight over the past few years as he is often seen rubbing shoulders with celebrities at various parties and social gatherings. Renowned for his unfiltered personality, Orry stands out owing to his quirky fashion sense, engaging interactions with the paparazzi, eye-catching phone covers, etc. The sassy socialite’s pictures with the B-Town celebrities often go viral like wildfire on social media because of the hand gesture he employs while being clicked with someone.

Since the news of Orry’s participation in the Bigg Boss 17 house was revealed, it has set social media ablaze, sparking excitement among fans eager to know more about his personality. Questions like ‘Who is Orry?’ and ‘Why is he famous?’ are all over social media, and netizens are looking for answers to these interesting questions. Look no further now as we bring answers to the 5 most asked questions about Orry.

Here are 5 most asked questions about Orry:

Who is Orry?

Orry’s full name is Orhan Awatramani. While talking to Salman Khan, Orry confessed to changing his name’s spelling. The socialite mentioned that his name was Ori earlier, and then he changed it to Orry.

Who are Orry's parents?

He is the son of top-notch businessman Suraj K Awatramani, and his mother's name is Shahnaz Awatramani. According to reports, Orry's father has multiple businesses, including liquor, hotels, and real estate. Both his father and mother are registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Where has Orry studied?

Speaking about his education qualifications, he has pursued a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York's Parsons School of Design.

What does Orry do for a living?

According to reports, he is a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited. However, there is no confirmation about this. On the Bigg Boss 17 platform, Orry confessed to charging money from people for clicking pictures with them.

Why is Orry famous?

Orry is good friends with most Bollywood celebrities like Nysa Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, etc. He is spotted at almost all social gatherings and big events held in the showbiz world. He has gained immense fan following and popularity because of his appearances with Bollywood celebrities. Not only in Bollywood, Orry has connections with Hollywood celebrities, including Kylie Jenner.

With Orry's participation in Bigg Boss 17, the equations among the contestants are bound to change, and his quirky personality will surely grab eyeballs.

